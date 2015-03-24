FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IQE full-year operating profit rises 21 pct
March 24, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IQE full-year operating profit rises 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - IQE Plc :

* Revenue of 112 million stg in line with expectations, reflecting H2 revenues of 60 million stg up 15 pct from H1

* Adjusted operating profit up 21 pct from 14.6 mln stg to 17.6 mln stg (reported operating profit 7.2 mln stg)

* Adjusted fully diluted EPS up 21 pct to 2.42 pence(reported FD EPS 0.24 pence)

* Deferred consideration down 15.0 million stg (42 pct) to 20.6 million stg

* Remain on track to achieve expectations for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

