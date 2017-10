March 24 (Reuters) - Wilbo SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Signs 0.6 million euro ($656,000) framework agreement with Sp. z o.o. Morozprodukt for distribution of Wilbo’s products in Belarus until Jan. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)