March 24 (Reuters) - Harboes Bryggeri A/S :

* CEO and Board Member Bernhard Griese has acquired 20,300 B-shares in Harboe Bryggeri, market value 2,074,538 Danish crowns ($304,091) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8221 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)