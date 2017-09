March 24 (Reuters) - Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd

* FY Earnings and headline EPS up 26 pct to 2,209 cents

* FY Earnings and headline earnings up 26 pct to R2.5 billion

* FY gross loan impairment expense rose by 5 pct to R4.6 billion

* Final dividend per share: 590 cents