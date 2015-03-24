FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Komax Holding FY EBIT grows to CHF 48.1 million
March 24, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Komax Holding FY EBIT grows to CHF 48.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Komax Holding AG :

* FY consolidated revenues increased by 12.2 pct to 363.3 million Swiss francs ($375.39 million)

* FY EBIT amounted to 48.1 million francs, up 11.1 pct

* Proposes a dividend increase of 11.1 pct to 5.00 francs per share, of which 2.50 francs will be distributed from capital contribution reserves

* Expecting Komax Group to once again post a good result for 2015, although conversion of various currencies into Swiss francs is likely to act as a damper on both growth and profitability Source text: bit.ly/1LRatZ5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9678 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

