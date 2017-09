March 24 (Reuters) - Loeb Holding AG :

* Says FY 2014 EBIT increased by 0.6 million Swiss francs to 5.6 million francs ($5.79 million) versus 5 million francs previous year

* FY net sales up by 2.3 pct to 102.5 million francs versus 100.2 million francs previous year

* Says FY 2014 EBITDA of 13.8 million francs

* FY group profit 8.1 million francs versus 5.2 million francs previous year Source text - bit.ly/1Oun6rQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9664 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)