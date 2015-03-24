FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Partners Group Holding FY 2014 revenues of CHF 574 mln, up 17 pct
#Switzerland Market Report
March 24, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Partners Group Holding FY 2014 revenues of CHF 574 mln, up 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG :

* FY 2014 revenues at record level of 574 million Swiss francs(2013: 492 million francs), increasing by 17 pct

* FY 2014 EBITDA reached a record 347 million francs (2013: 300 million francs), increasing by 16 pct

* FY 2014 adjusted net profit climbed 15 pct to 336 million francs (2013: 292 million francs)

* Partners Group’s board of directors will propose a dividend of 8.50 francs per share (2014: 7.25 francs) to shareholders on May 13, 2015

* Sees FY 2015 overall EBITDA margin likely to fall below 60 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
