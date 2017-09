March 24 (Reuters) - Conduit Capital Ltd

* Jason Druian has resigned from board of directors of Conduit with effect from 23 March 2015

* Midbrook shareholders negotiating pact with Jason Druian, certain other parties to acquire Druian, other parties' shares in conduit