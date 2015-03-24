FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Emmi FY 2014 net sales of CHF 3.4 bln, up 3.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 24, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Emmi FY 2014 net sales of CHF 3.4 bln, up 3.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Emmi AG :

* Net sales of 3,404 million Swiss francs ($3.52 billion) in 2014, which corresponds to an increase of 3.2 pct (organic 3.0 pct) and is in line with target of 3 pct to 4 pct

* FY EBIT of 136.2 million francs (2013: 168.5 million francs), net profit of 78.9 million francs and a net profit margin of 2.3 pct, 2014 result is slightly above targets of August 2014, which in part reflects a very good Q4

* Currency effects will have a negative impact on Emmi’s performance in 2015

* FY 2014 net profit amounting to 78.9 million francs and a net profit margin of 2.3 pct for FY 2014, which corresponds to a decline of 24.6 pct (2013: 104.6 million francs)

* Expects a markedly negative currency translation effect and an additional organic decline in sales. Emmi also expects a decline in income for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9668 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.