BRIEF-Tamedia - COMCO approves merger of local.ch and search.ch

March 24 (Reuters) - Tamedia AG :

* Swiss competition commission (Comco) has found merger of Swisscom Directories Ltd (local.ch) and search.ch AG to be acceptable

* Merger can thus proceed without restrictions and is expected to be completed by middle of year

* Swisscom and Tamedia will hold respectively 69 percent and 31 percent of shares in resulting company and Tamedia 31 per cent

* Swisscom has granted Tamedia a right of sale and Tamedia has granted Swisscom a right of purchase for Tamedia's 31 per cent share, which may be exercised three years after completion of transaction at price of about 200 million Swiss francs ($207 million) Source text - bit.ly/1BorPRT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9665 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)