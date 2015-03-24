FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thrombogenics says OASIS study meets primary endpoint
#Healthcare
March 24, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thrombogenics says OASIS study meets primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Thrombogenics NV :

* Thrombogenics announces positive topline results from OASIS study

* Oasis study meets primary endpoint

* Oasis study is first controlled study with Jetrea of its kind since results of pivotal phase III program were announced in 2011

* Study includes 24-month follow up data, longest period patients have been studied post treatment with this novel medicine

* 41.7 pct of patients treated with Jetrea achieved VMA resolution at day 28 post injection (p<0.001)

* In phase III program 10.1 pct of patients treated with a placebo injection achieved VMA resolution (p<0.001)

* Results from these analyzes are planned to be shared with retina community at a major scientific meeting in H2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
