BRIEF-UK's Financial Conduct Authority announces 2015-16 business plan

March 24 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* Financial Conduct Authority set out key areas of work it will undertake in forthcoming financial year with publication of its business plan for 2015/16

* Confirms creation of two new divisions that will be responsible for FCA’s supervisory and authorisations work

* Business plan is set against backdrop of most fundamental changes to pension policy we have seen in over a generation

* Supervision investment, wholesale and specialists will be led by Tracey Mcdermott

* Set out details of two divisions that will undertake its supervisory and authorisations work, with each led by a director who will sit on executive committee

* Linda Woodall will head up retail and authorisations division as acting director

* Business plan also included FCA’s risk outlook which sets out top seven high-level risks financial services sector should consider in coming years (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)