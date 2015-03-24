FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK's Financial Conduct Authority announces 2015-16 business plan
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK's Financial Conduct Authority announces 2015-16 business plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* Financial Conduct Authority set out key areas of work it will undertake in forthcoming financial year with publication of its business plan for 2015/16

* Confirms creation of two new divisions that will be responsible for FCA’s supervisory and authorisations work

* Business plan is set against backdrop of most fundamental changes to pension policy we have seen in over a generation

* Supervision investment, wholesale and specialists will be led by Tracey Mcdermott

* Set out details of two divisions that will undertake its supervisory and authorisations work, with each led by a director who will sit on executive committee

* Linda Woodall will head up retail and authorisations division as acting director

* Business plan also included FCA’s risk outlook which sets out top seven high-level risks financial services sector should consider in coming years (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.