March 24 (Reuters) - Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA :

* Receives a new order from DSME (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering) for one LNGC for Teekay

* Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC) for Teekay is expected to be delivered throughout 2018

* The ship will be built by the South Korean shipbuilder DSME Source text: bit.ly/1uCSi1p Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)