March 24, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kingfisher comments on potential acquisition of MR Bricolage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Kingfisher Plc :

* Notes suspension of shares of MR Bricolage on French Stock Exchange

* Working with board, major shareholders of MR Bricolage in relation to outstanding condition surrounding potential acquisition of MR Bricolage

* Tabur Family, another major shareholder and signatory to agreement, has confirmed that they remain committed to transaction

* Both majority of board of MR Bricolage and ANPF, a major shareholder of MR Bricolage, have reservations in relation to deal but has yet to receive clarification of their positions

* Implications for transaction are currently uncertain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

