March 24 (Reuters) - Tonkens Agrar AG

* H1 revenues of 7.6 million euros ($8.34 million) compared to 9.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net income of 1.1 million euros compared with 1.6 million euros in previous year

* Sees for FY lower revenues and decreased, but positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)