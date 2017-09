March 24 (Reuters) - Faes Farma SA :

* Sees FY 2015 revenue of between 200 million euros ($220 million) and 205 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of between 45 million euros and 46 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 consolidated profit of between 28 million euros and 29 million euros

