BRIEF-Euronext announces debt repayment
March 24, 2015 / 4:47 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Euronext announces debt repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* On March 23 Euronext NV repaid 140 million euros ($153 million) as an early repayment of the 250 million euro term loan drawn on June 19, 2014

* Simultaneously to repayment of 140 million euro term loan, Euronext NV increased undrawn revolving credit facility to 390 million euros

* Term of both instruments is three years starting on March 23, with two one-year extension possibilities

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

