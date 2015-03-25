FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology: Novartis buys out CAD 106 license agreement for CHF 4 mln
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 25, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology: Novartis buys out CAD 106 license agreement for CHF 4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Novartis buys out CAD 106 license agreement for 4 million Swiss francs ($4 million)

* Is planning to use payment from Novartis to settle remaining payment obligations under outstanding convertible loan notes, which remain subordinated

* Closing of transaction with Novartis is expected to occur upon conversion of convertible bonds into Cytos shares in second half of April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9593 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.