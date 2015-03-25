BRIEF-Vontobel Holding to acquire majority stake in TwentyFour Asset Management

March 25 (Reuters) - Vontobel Holding Ag
* To acquire a majority stake in TwentyFour Asset Management
* Will acquire a 60 percent stake in TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour)
* TwentyFour’s Partners will continue to manage TwentyFour’s day-to-day operations, retaining full authority over fund investment decisions
* 40 percent stake held by the Partners will be acquired by Vontobel over the longer-term
* Transaction is expected to close in Q2 2015
