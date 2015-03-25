FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vontobel Holding to acquire majority stake in TwentyFour Asset Management
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vontobel Holding to acquire majority stake in TwentyFour Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Vontobel Holding Ag

* To acquire a majority stake in TwentyFour Asset Management

* Will acquire a 60 percent stake in TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour)

* TwentyFour’s Partners will continue to manage TwentyFour’s day-to-day operations, retaining full authority over fund investment decisions

* 40 percent stake held by the Partners will be acquired by Vontobel over the longer-term

* Transaction is expected to close in Q2 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1OyHS9F

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.