BRIEF-TeliaSonera, other owners propose 3.9 bln TRY Turkcell dividend

March 25 (Reuters) - TeliaSonera AB

* TeliaSonera and the other shareholders in Turkcell Holding have agreed on a dividend distribution proposal to the general assembly meeting of Turkcell

* Teliasonera and other shareholders in Turkcell Holding have agreed to propose that company distribute dividends of TRY 3,925 million in total

* The General Assembly Meeting of Turkcell will be held on March 26, 2015, and the proposal is expected to be approved, as Turkcell Holding holds 51 percent of Turkcell. TeliaSonera’s direct and indirect holding in Turkcell is 38 percent in total

* TeliaSonera's expected share of the above-mentioned dividends will be TRY 1,492 million. Based on a TRY/SEK 3.30 exchange rate, this corresponds to approximately SEK 4.9 billion pre tax and estimated to SEK 4.5 billion post tax