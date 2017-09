March 25 (Reuters) - Octo Technology SA :

* To launch capital increase with preferential subscription rights for 4.1 million euros ($4.48 million)

* To issue maximum of 745,592 shares at 5.50 euros per share

* Capital increase ratio is 5 outstanding shares for 1 new share

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)