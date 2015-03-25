FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie FY 2014 net profit RUB 1.2 bln, down 19.3% YR/YR
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie FY 2014 net profit RUB 1.2 bln, down 19.3% YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Bank Vozrozhdeniye PJSC :

* FY 2014 net interest income 9.79 billion roubles ($169.18 million) versus 9.49 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net fee and commission income of 3.96 billion roubles versus 4.51 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 profit for period 1.2 billion roubles versus 1.49 billion roubles year ago

* As of Dec. 31, 2014 regulatory capital adequacy ratio of 12 pct versus 11.2 pct as of Dec. 31, 2013

* FY 2014 net interest margin improved by 13 bps versus year ago to 4.6 pct

* Says charged 3.2 billion roubles to provisions for loan impairment in 2014 that was 16.9 pct lower than in 2013

* In FY 2014 share of non-performing loans surged by 2.7 pps to 10 pct (or 17.1 billion roubles) Source text: bit.ly/1CNUXat, bit.ly/1DXxMvR Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.8675 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

