BRIEF-Eurazeo completes sale of nearly half its investment in Accor
March 25, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurazeo completes sale of nearly half its investment in Accor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Eurazeo SA :

* Successfully completes the sale of nearly half its investment in Accor

* Announces successful sale by Legendre Holding 19 (LH 19), of 11.0 million Accor shares, representing 4.7 pct of capital

* Following the transaction, LH 19 will hold 5.2 pct of the share capital and 9.0 pct of the voting rights of Accor

* Says Accor shares sold at price of 48.75 euros per share and for total consideration of 536 million euros ($586.76 million)

* Says Accor shares sold through accelerated book building to institutional investors, performed jointly with Colony Capital Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1ERxtjT] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
