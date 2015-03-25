FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autoliv reaches additional antitrust settlements
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Autoliv reaches additional antitrust settlements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv reaches additional antitrust settlements

* Autoliv has reached agreements regarding additional settlements to resolve certain direct purchasers’ global (including U.S.) or non-U.S. antitrust claims which were not covered by its earlier U.S. direct purchaser antitrust class action settlement

* Autoliv says total amount of these additional settlements is $81 million

* Autoliv says effect on autoliv’s q1 2015 reported operating income is expected to be around $77 million

* As noted in its Annual Report filed with the SEC, Autoliv is still subject to ongoing antitrust investigations and civil litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

