BRIEF-Ixonos starts co-operational negotiations in Finland
#Software
March 24, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ixonos starts co-operational negotiations in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Ixonos Oyj :

* Starts co-operational negotiations with its personnel in Finland

* Goal of co-operational negotiations is to adjust personnel costs primarily through temporary measures in order to align them with market demand

* Additional goal is to enhance efficiency of company’s operation

* Negotiations will result in temporary lay-offs for a maximum of 90 days for part of personnel and in job terminations for a maximum of 9 persons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
