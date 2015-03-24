FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Property Fund to raise about R400 million through share issue
#Financials
March 24, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delta Property Fund to raise about R400 million through share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Ltd

* Launch of a vendor consideration placing by way of a bookbuild, to raise about R400 million through issue of new shares to successful participants

* Unaudited nav per share is expected to be R9.50 as at end of February 2015 (R8.87 per previous linked unit as at 28 February 2014)

* Already received soft commitments from new and existing shareholders to subscribe for bookbuild shares to value of R200 to R300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

