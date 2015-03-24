BRIEF-Eurazeo and Colony Capital to sell 9.65 pct stake in Accor

March 24 (Reuters) - Eurazeo SA :

* Sale of Accor SA shares by Colony Capital and Eurazeo

* Colony Capital and Eurazeo announce respectively that ColDay S.a.R.L and Legendre Holding 19 SAS intend to sell a total of 22,500,000 Accor SA shares

* Number of shares to be sold represents 9.65 percent of total Accor shares

* 11,000,000 shares (i.e. 4.72 percent of capital) to be sold by Legendre Holding 19 SAS

* 11,500,000 Accor shares (4.93 percent of capital) to be sold by ColDay S.a.R.L.

* Placing of the shares will commence immediately

Source text: bit.ly/1BpiysM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)