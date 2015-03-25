FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot developed REDI project in metro quarter of Kalasatama will be launched
March 25, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot developed REDI project in metro quarter of Kalasatama will be launched

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Srv-Developed redi project in metro quarter of Kalasatama, Helsinki will be launched.

* 225 million euros ($245.75 million) project credit agreement has been signed with a banks syndicate to construct shopping centre and parking facility

* Also signed contracting agreements of around 390 million euros for implementation of shopping centre and parking facility.

* Construction will commence on a large scale during April 2015.

* Shopping centre and parking facility is scheduled to open in autumn 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1NexeBw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

