BRIEF-Edenred increases its stake in Prowebce to 64%
#Software
March 25, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Edenred increases its stake in Prowebce to 64%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Edenred :

* Increases its stake in Prowebce

* Edenred and Prowebce management team are joining forces to acquire 100 pct of the capital of Prowebce

* As a result of this 50 million euro ($54.67 million) deal, Edenred will hold a 64 pct stake in the holding company

* Says to have had about 10 pct interest in Prowebce holding company since 2012

* Deal is subject to approval by French competition authorities and is to be accretive to earnings from 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
