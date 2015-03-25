BRIEF-Schindler Holding: ongoing repurchase program - approval of higher daily volumes

March 25 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG :

* Approval of higher daily volumes within limits of ongoing repurchase program of own registered shares and bearer participation certificates

* Has applied for exemption from rules of art. 55B Abs. 1 lit. C of stock exchange ordinance (permitted daily volume) with respect to its ongoing repurchase program from takeover board

* Takeover board partially approved Schindler’s request and authorized an increase of daily volumes from a current maximum of 6,031 to a new maximum of 10,088 registered shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)