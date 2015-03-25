FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-London Capital Group FY revenue from cont ops falls 10 pct
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-London Capital Group FY revenue from cont ops falls 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - London Capital Group Holdings Plc :

* Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations of £1.1m (2013: £2.2m)

* Statutory loss before tax from continuing operations of £7.9m (2013: £4.8m)

* Revenue from UK financial spread betting (“FSB”) and contracts for difference (“CFD”) down 7 pct to £19.4m (2013: £20.8m)

* As part of restructuring and recruitment of required personnel with skill level to drive group forward, about 75 pct of previous workforce has now departed

* Strategy is now in place for group to return to long-term sustainable growth at all levels of business during second half of 2015

* Anticipate that restructuring process will last until end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
