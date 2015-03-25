FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New UK payments watchdog publishes policy work programme
March 25, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-New UK payments watchdog publishes policy work programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Payment Systems Regulator:

* PSR confirms regulatory framework

* Confirmed how it will regulate industry from 1 April 2015.

* PSR’s aim is to make payment systems work well for people and organisations that use them, and deliver greater choice, innovation and competition

* Has also published a policy work programme setting out priorities for year ahead

* Published draft terms of reference for two market reviews and announced a card payment systems programme of work

* Two market reviews will look at ownership and competitiveness of infrastructure provision; and supply of indirect access

* Work will help PSR gather important evidence to help it make robust decisions that make a real difference to those who use payment systems (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

