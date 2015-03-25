BRIEF-FCA proposes end to opt-out selling of insurance add-ons

March 25 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* FCA proposes an end to opt-out selling of insurance add-ons

* Found that opt-out selling often results in consumers purchasing an insurance product they do not need

* Consult on proposals which include introducing guidance for firms to consumers information about add-ons at right time in sales process

* Ban would apply to any add-on sales of regulated or unregulated products offered alongside financial primary products

* Consultation period ends on 25th June 2015

* Recommends that firms give annual price of add-ons rather than relying on monthly figures so that overall price to be paid is easily understood

* Wants firms to provide consumers with more appropriate and timely information for them to make informed choice on add-on products and to identify best package