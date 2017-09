March 25 (Reuters) - ADC African Development Corporation AG :

* Registration of squeeze-out leads to delisting of ADC

* Remaining shares of ADC not held by majority shareholder, Atlas Mara Betiligungs AG, will be transferred to Atlas Mara Beteiligungs AG in return for a cash compensation of 9.72 euros ($11) per share

* Listing of shares of ADC is expected to be discontinued shortly Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9119 euros)