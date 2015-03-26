FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Semperit Holding reports FY 2014 EBITDA up by 2.7 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 26, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Semperit Holding reports FY 2014 EBITDA up by 2.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG :

* Says FY 2014 revenue up 2.6 percent to 930.4 million euros ($1.02 billion)

* Dividend proposal: basic dividend of 1.10 euro per share plus a one-time special dividend of 4.90 euros per share for FY 2014

* Says FY 2014 EBITDA rose 2.7 percent to 136.1 million euros versus last year

* Says FY 2014 EBIT was up slightly by 0.8 percent to 88.5 million euros

* Says FY 2014 net result (earnings after tax) of 49.7 million euros in 2014, down from 54.9 million euros in 2013

* Sees FY 2015 revenue and earnings to remain at an attractively high level but will not match performance of past two years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.