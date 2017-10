March 26 (Reuters) - Diaxonhit SA :

* Reports FY net loss of 5.5 million euros ($6.05 million) versus loss of 6 million euros year ago

* 2014 sales of in-vitro diagnostic products reached 27.9 million euros, up 5.9 percent compared to 2013

