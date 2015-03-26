FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baywa FY 2014 revenue down 4.7 pct to 15,201.8 million euros
March 26, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Baywa FY 2014 revenue down 4.7 pct to 15,201.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Baywa AG :

* Says FY 2014 consolidated net income down by 25.4 percent to 90.5 million euros ($99.56 million)

* FY revenue fell 4.7 percent to 15,201.8 million euros

* Says FY 2014 EBIT down 33.8 percent to 146.8 million euros

* To propose an increase in dividend to 0.80 euro per share

* Group revenue should increase moderately in 2015

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT, EBITDA and EBT to increase noticeably on account of company growth Source text - bit.ly/1GY10bL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

