BRIEF-Innate Pharma gets DSMB's go ahead for Effikir trial with two arms

March 26 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA :
* Data and Safety Monitoring Board (‘DSMB’) recommends continuation of Effikir trial with two arms
* DSMB completed its fourth assessment of Effikir study and recommended to stop treatment in one arm and continue trial with remaining two arms
* In issuing this recommendation, DSMB considers that treatment in stopped arm cannot be superior to placebo
* Says there is no concern with safety
* Expects that analysis on primary efficacy endpoint, leukemia-free survival, will occur in Q2 2016
