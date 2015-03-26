FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innate Pharma gets DSMB's go ahead for Effikir trial with two arms
#Healthcare
March 26, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Innate Pharma gets DSMB's go ahead for Effikir trial with two arms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA :

* Data and Safety Monitoring Board (‘DSMB’) recommends continuation of Effikir trial with two arms

* DSMB completed its fourth assessment of Effikir study and recommended to stop treatment in one arm and continue trial with remaining two arms

* In issuing this recommendation, DSMB considers that treatment in stopped arm cannot be superior to placebo

* Says there is no concern with safety

* Expects that analysis on primary efficacy endpoint, leukemia-free survival, will occur in Q2 2016

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
