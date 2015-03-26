FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metall Zug FY 2014 gross sales up 2.0 pct to CHF 927.0 mln
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
March 26, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Metall Zug FY 2014 gross sales up 2.0 pct to CHF 927.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Metall Zug AG :

* FY 2014 gross sales increased by 2.0 percent to 927.0 million Swiss francs ($969 million)

* FY 2014 net income amounted to 86.0 million Swiss francs(2013: 124.1 million Swiss francs including the one-time impact)

* FY EBIT of 75.0 million Swiss francs (previous year: 69.8 million Swiss francs)

* Provided that the overall economic conditions do not change significantly, the operating income of the Metall Zug group is expected to somewhat decrease in 2015 compared with the year 2014

* To propose unchanged dividend of 6.10 Swiss francs gross per type A registered share and 61.00 Swiss francs gross per type B registered share for FY 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1M2BA3t Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9566 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

