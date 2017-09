March 25 (Reuters) - Newcap Holding A/S :

* Mogens de Linde has indirectly increased ownership in NewCap Holding by 5,439,311 shares

* Mogens de Linde indirectly owns shares in NewCap Holding via Driftsselskabet af 28. December 2001 A/S