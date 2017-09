March 25 (Reuters) - Banque Nationale de Belgique SA :

* FY 2014 net profit after tax 680 million euros ($746.1 million), down by 28.2 percent, or 267 million euros, on previous year

* Dividend policy remains unchanged, giving a gross dividend of 144.92 euros per share, a drop of 12,5 euros compared with the year 2013 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)