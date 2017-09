March 26 (Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG :

* Transfers two China pharma brands to CMS

* Announces transfer of two own pharmaceutical brands Combizym and Hirudoid to CMS, Chinese pharmaceutical services provider

* Agreed purchase price is 76.6 million Swiss francs ($80 million)

* Closing of the transaction is planned for the first half of 2015