March 26 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* FY 2014 with revenue up by 3.1 percent to 2,084 million Swiss francs ($2.18 billion)

* FY adjusted EBITDA growth by 2.8 percent to 638 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1EGZtnR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9570 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)