FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valora Holding FY 2014 revenues up 2.3 pct to CHF 1.93 bln
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 26, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Valora Holding FY 2014 revenues up 2.3 pct to CHF 1.93 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Valora Holding AG :

* FY net revenues increased by 2.3 pct, to 1,932.6 million Swiss francs ($2 billion)

* FY operating profit (EBIT) was 30.5 million Swiss francs, compared to 59.1 million francs in 2013

* Reported EBITDA for 2014 came in at 109.3 million francs, compared to 114.7 million francs a year earlier

* Group net profit for 2014 was 6.3 million francs, including discontinued operations

* Expects to generate an operating profit of 45 million - 50 million francs in 2015

* Recommendation of unchanged dividend for FY 2014 of 12.50 francs per share (100 pct out of capital contribution reserves)

* Dividend distribution will be financed from reserves and will not therefore be subject to withholding tax. Dividend will be paid on April 28

* In 2016, Valora Group expects to generate an operating profit of 65 million - 70 million francs

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9577 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.