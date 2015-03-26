FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conzzeta FY 2014 operating result of CHF 93.4 mln, up 9.1 pct
#Switzerland Market Report
March 26, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Conzzeta FY 2014 operating result of CHF 93.4 mln, up 9.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG :

* 2014 revenues of 1,195.7 million Swiss francs ($1.25 billion) were on a par with the previous year’s level (1,194.0 million francs)

* Group achieved an operating result (EBIT) of 104.3 million francs in 2014

* EBIT margin for 2014 reached 8.7 pct (previous year: 7.5 pct)

* Adjusted figures show FY operating result of 93.4 million Swiss francs, a rise on the previous year (85.6 million francs) of 9.1 pct

* Is proposing to the annual general meeting that a dividend of 50 Swiss francs per registered share A and 10 francs per registered share B be paid out Source text: bit.ly/1CrCBLT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9579 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
