BRIEF-DO Deutsche Office swings to FY 2014 net profit of about EUR 125 mln
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DO Deutsche Office swings to FY 2014 net profit of about EUR 125 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - DO Deutsche Office AG :

* FY increase in funds from operations by 11 percent to about 47 million euros ($52 million); (2013: 42 million euros)

* Proposed dividend compared to guidance increased by 50 respectively 36 percent to 0.15 euros per share

* Sees 2015: rental revenues based on current portfolio in amount of 105 million - 107 million euros

* Sees 2015 FFO increases to at least 50 million euros

* Net profit in FY 2014 was about 125 million euros (2013: loss of 125 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
