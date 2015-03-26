FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rella Holding FY pre-tax profit down to DKK 22.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
March 26, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rella Holding FY pre-tax profit down to DKK 22.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Rella Holding A/S :

* FY pre-tax profit 22.7 million Danish crowns ($3.34 million) versus 32.5 million crowns year ago

* FY dividends from Aller Holding A/S 28.7 million crowns versus 38.2 million crowns year ago

* For 2015 expects to receive income in the form of the already received dividend of 25.9 million crowns from Aller Holding A/S and sales proceeds from the Aller Holding shares of 1.77 billion crowns

* Says in 2015 total comprehensive income will be affected by administration costs, interest expenses on the company’s debt and liquidation costs

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7933 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.