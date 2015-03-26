FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotage scraps one of three financial targets
March 26, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biotage scraps one of three financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Biotage AB

* Says now have two financial goals in its business, an organic growth goal of 8 Percent and an EBIT goal of 10 percent

* Says the goals are formulated as an average for the three-year period 2013-2015

* Previously had three financial goals - one for organic growth, one gross margin goal and one EBIT margin goal - and has resolved to refine the financial goals with one goal for organic growth and goal for EBIT margin.

* Says there will be a continued focus on the gross margin also going forward as part of the efforts to reach the EBIT margin goal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

