BRIEF-Orava Residential Real Estate Investment Trust issues secured notes of EUR 20 million
March 26, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orava Residential Real Estate Investment Trust issues secured notes of EUR 20 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :

* Orava Residential Real Estate Investment Trust plc issues secured notes of 20 million euros ($22.01 million)

* Says issue date of notes is April 1, 2015

* Maturity of notes is five years, and notes are due on April 1, 2020

* Notes bear a fixed interest rate of 4.25 pct per annum

* Says proceeds of notes will be used for repayment of bank loans of parent company to extent of 17.4 million euros and general corporate purposes of group

* Notes constitute a part of a financing arrangement disclosed by company on March 11, 2015, which also includes a credit facility of 15 million euros with Danske Bank Oyj

* Therefore, entire financing arrangement will enter into force on issue date of notes

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9087 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
