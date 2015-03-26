FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IT Competence Group prelim FY revenue of about EUR 20.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 26, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IT Competence Group prelim FY revenue of about EUR 20.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - IT Competence Group SE :

* Preliminary FY revenue of about 20.5 million euros ($22.5 million); (previous year: 21.7 million euros)

* Prelim FY EBITDA of about 0.5 million euros versus 1 million euros year ago

* Order backlog of the group increased from 8.0 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013 by around 25 percent to 10.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2014

* For FY 2015 sales of between 21 million euros and 23 million euros are expected

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of above 0.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.